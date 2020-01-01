Gor Mahia elections: I will support Rachier's re-election bid, not activists - Soja

The Green Army's member has already made public his preferred chairman choice ahead of the upcoming club polls

Self-proclaimed number one supporter Jaro Soja has made public his intentions to vote for Ambrose Rachier in the August elections.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights have confirmed they would hold their virtual elections on August 8. Soja, a renowned flamboyant Green Army fan, says he is going to elect Rachier who is seeking to retain the chairmanship.

"The best I can give Gor Mahia chairman [Ambrose] Rachier is to ensure he is safe and retain his seat as K'Ogalo chairman on August 8 and give him the right people that will help him run Gor Mahia Football Club," Soja said on a Facebook post.

More teams

"Not activists who will incite players to go for go-slows every now and then."

Soja's claim of some officials inciting players to strike comes after the club, over the last few seasons, has seen its members of the playing unit strike mostly over unpaid salaries and allowances

Rachier is the only confirmed contestant for the chairmanship post. The veteran administrator had earlier stated he was going to exit when his term expires.

But in a recent interview with reporters, Rachier revealed what made him consider seeking re-election.

"It is quite true that last year on several occasions, not just once I indicated I will hand over the leadership mantle of Gor Mahia to another chairman in an election that would have been held sometime early this year," Rachier said.

"But what then has transpired is that our boat has been locked, I have been the captain of the boat and the boat has been rocked, first by the departure of the sponsor and now the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason, I have decided as a captain you do not let the boat sink when you are kind of directing it.

Article continues below

"We are going to look at different aspects here and there and when the boat is stabilised I will still carry out my intention, that is to leave, and that is my position, that I am still running Gor and will run it to a point I think it has been steadied because if I leave it now, in the situation it is, I will be accused of neglect."

According to the club, Sally Bolo and Francis Wasuna have already declared interest to vie for the position of the Vice Chairmanship.

The post of the Secretary-General has so far attracted Ronald Ngala and Sam Ochola. Judith Anyango, Dolfina Onduto and Victor Mbaka have declared their interests for the Honorary Treasurer post.