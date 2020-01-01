Gor Mahia elections: I have unfinished business at the club – Rachier

The K’Ogalo boss insist he is still the right person to lead the club for the next four years despite overstaying mandate

chairman Ambrose Rachier had revealed why he wants to seek another term in the club’s upcoming elections.

Despite leading the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions for the last 12 years, Rachier has defended his move to seek re-election again during the club’s much-awaited polls set to be conducted via electronic voting on August 8.

“I have done much for this club and it is evident enough. Since I took over in 2008, we have achieved so much and that makes me proud,” Rachier is quoted by People Sports.

“In 12 years, we have won 46 trophies, surely that is something. It is also a testament I have retained my seat unopposed; it means members have always had faith in my leadership.

“To run this great club, you have to be a servant first. It is not easy to lead Gor Mahia given the image and so it is about being passionate and efficient. The reason I am in the seat is so to help drive the club to greater heights.”

Rachier, who is heading to return unopposed, as no official stepped up to contest his position, has also supported the club’s new constitution which moved to reduce the number of elective posts from 11 to four.

“It will be better to have a lean but effective office with individuals able to persecute the mandate given to them,” Rachier continued. “In the past, it was a bit complicated and sometimes differences would occur.

“We want to speak a unified language that is endeared to developing the club.”

On whether they are ready for the exercise, Rachier said: “We are ready for the polls and we have followed all directives of the Sports Act. In fact, the recent directive by Sports Registrar on deploying monitors to assess the viability and credibility of elections online is complete.

“We have ICPAK [Institute of Chartered Public Accountants of ] on board and we have already forwarded names of voters who have met criteria of being registered club members.

“The Board is in place with gender balance ascertained.”

Apart from Rachier, secretary Sam Ocholla is also unopposed while former club officials ‘Sally Bollo and Francis Wasuna will battle for the vice-chairmanship post while Gor Mahia’s Augmentin official Dolphina Odhiambo will face off with Chrispine Okoth.