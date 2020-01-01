Gor Mahia elections: Faithfulness, fidelity top considerations for contestants - Soja

The Green Army fan spells out what they will be looking at during the upcoming club elections

Self-proclaimed number one fan Jaro Soja has outlined the key areas they will consider for those gunning for different posts in the August 8 elections.

Gor Mahia have planned polls to give members a chance to elect their chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general, and honorary treasurer, and Soja believes candidates will be keenly scrutinised before being elected.

“Faithfulness, fidelity, and loyalty will be number considerations in Gor Mahia elections. If we think you are going to bed with our opponents like and whatever we will not allow you to hold any office at Gor Mahia,” Soja posted on the club's Facebook page.

“Good morning K'Ogalo family, politics is all about loyalty. [Ambrose] Rachier is our party leader, so we must be loyal to our party leader.

"When Rachier says left, it is left. So, we as Gor Mahia loyal fans we can't go against our party leader please, we will vote Rachier on 8 August and we will vote according to K'Ogalo's new constitution.”

The flamboyant Green Army fan has already made public his preferred choice for the chairman's post. Soja recently declared that he is going to back up Rachier's candidacy as he seeks to defend the post.

“The best I can give Gor Mahia chairman Rachier is to ensure he is safe and retain his seat as K'Ogalo chairman on August 8 and give him the right people that will help him run Gor Mahia Football Club,” Soja said earlier.

Nobody else has declared interest to challenge Rachier who wants to run for just one term and 'steady the boat' out of the challenges it is currently facing.

The elections have so far generated heat and recently Rachier and the honorary treasurer contestant Judith Nyangi differed on the qualification that one must have to be elected.

“I understand we have millions of Gor Mahia fans who have degrees and I welcome them to come and vie for these posts,” Rachier said earlier.

“Qualifications can only be asked for people who want to be employed by the club like the chief executive officer and the finance manager,” Nyangi offered.

Sally Bolo and Francis Wasuna have already declared interest to vie for the position of the vice chairmanship.

The post of the secretary-general has so far attracted Ronald Ngala and Sam Ochola. Judith Anyango, Dolfina Onduto, and Victor Mbaka have declared their interests for the honorary treasurer post.