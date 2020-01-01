Gor Mahia Elections: Electoral Board to come up with guidelines - Rachier

The Kenyan Premier League champions are set to elect their leaders in a month's time

chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed it will be the Electoral Board's job to set the guidelines for the club elections which will be conducted on August 8.

The three-member Board will meet on Saturday, July 4 to deliberate on the way forward regarding the election process. The Board has already been formed and the veteran administrator has shed more light on the exercise.

"Ours was to set up a date for elections after which a three-member board was set up to oversee the whole process," Rachier said as quoted by the club's official portal.

More teams

"It is an independent board and they will be having a meeting tomorrow [Saturday] after which they will issue guidelines in regards to the deadline for submitting credentials and the requirements for those wishing to vie for any post -as per the club's constitution."

The Covid-19 pandemic means people cannot meet physically and other avenues have to be explored to elect the four officials to steer the club for the next four years.

"I wish to repeat that the voting process will be through the electronic system with only registered members allowed to vote," Rachier added.

"We are all aware of Covid-19 control measures that cannot allow public gatherings.

"The best and easy platform will be advised on the process, well, in advance before voting day."

On many occasions, Rachier has come out to state he is keen to leave the position of chairmanship at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions, something that has never materialised.

Earlier this year, Rachier confessed he was thinking of handing over the mantle of running the club to a new chairman, but the elections were later postponed leaving him in office.

Recently, the administrator said he will only leave Gor Mahia when they have solved the problems they are facing financially.

Article continues below

"It is quite true that last year on several occasions, not just once I indicated I will hand over the leadership mantle of Gor Mahia to another chairman in an election that would have been held sometime early this year," Rachier told reporters.

"But what then has transpired is that our boat has been locked, I have been the captain of the boat and the boat has been rocked, first by the departure of the sponsor and now the coronavirus pandemic and for that reason, I have decided as a captain you do not let the boat sink when you are kind of directing it.

"We are going to look at different aspects here and there and when the boat is stabilised I will still carry out my intention, that is to leave, and that is my position, that I am still running Gor and will run it to a point I think it has been steadied because if I leave it now, in the situation it is, I will be accused of neglect."