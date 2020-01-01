Gor Mahia elections: Chairman Rachier always issue threats to opponents - Nyangi

The club official alleges no one is allowed to challenge the veteran administrator for the K’Ogalo top seat

organising secretary Judith Nyangi has claimed Ambrose Rachier threatens candidates interested in challenging him for the chairmanship post.

Nyangi and Rachier have been at loggerheads recently following the requirements of the election that every candidate running for any post in the August 8 vote must possess a degree.

The organising secretary claimed those requirements are meant to lock her out of the race for the honorary treasurer’s post.

Nyangi, in an interview with Radio Jambo, alleged Rachier, who did not attract an opponent before the nomination process closed, is always issuing threats.

“Rachier is a man of threats,” Nyangi said.

“He has been clear to me over a number of occasions that Gor Mahia is his. The Sports Act is clear that no one should serve more than two terms and if anyone dares stand against Rachier, he will be threatened by him.

“Rachier has been saying that anything he has built he cannot allow anyone to take it away from him. He has been there since 2008 does it mean he is a Gor Mahia's life chairman?

“I have been wondering whether Gor Mahia are a community club or a private club.”

Nyangi further claimed Rachier’s dictatorial tendencies have denied Gor Mahia proper growth compared to other regional clubs.

“He should vacate office for other people now. Yes, Gor Mahia have been winning cups but what I know is that Gor Mahia are more than winning cups,” she added.

“At this time, we should be at the same level as Yanga SC and Simba SC, teams that have been robbing players from us. They are capable of taking our players because Gor Mahia are being run like a kiosk.

“The politics now at Gor Mahia is that everyone must support the ‘deep state’ and if you do not support the ‘deep state’ that is Rachier you should not be in the office in the first place.

“There is only one man that I will never oppose and that is Raila Amollo Odinga [the former Prime Minister].”

The deep state, mostly used in the political arena, is a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of policies.

But Rachier, in a separate interview, explained why members might have opted not to challenge him.

“That depends on an individual's interpretation [whether he has done a good job at Gor Mahia or not],” Rachier said.

“I have on many occasions welcomed people interested to stand against me to come forward and that was before our nomination process was closed.

“When the nomination process ended, it emerged that I did not have an opponent. It may be because I have done a good job or otherwise.

“I am thankful to the members who have shown confidence in me. Members should come out and elect officials to the positions that are still vacant when the time arrives.”

Dissatisfied K’Ogalo members have already threatened to take matters to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and stop the elections.