Gor Mahia Elections: Bolo moves to SDT over 'shameful exercise'

The former official insists the exercise was marred with controversy and justice was not served

Sally Bolo has filed a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to challenge the elections held by on August 8.

The administrator was floored by incumbent Francis Wasuna, who garnered 226 votes to her 163. However, according to her, the exercise was not transparent and she has opted to act to set aside the results.

"After the shameful display of what can only be termed as a sham and a flawed process, from start to finish, I hereby wish to inform you that I have resolved to move to court to have this matter fairly arbitrated," Bolo said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"The standard, history, and fortitude of this club are too great to be dogged by hooliganism, flawed process, electoral fraud, and outright disregard for the law.



"Having witnessed and personally been involved in great gains in this beloved club since holding the position of treasurer, I am deeply troubled that this constitutional process was blatantly marred by a lack of transparency and outright injustice.

"I refuse to allow this process to pass as transparent, yet it was abhorrent to witness even in the first place. The arbitration mechanisms put in place for us are the platforms I will utilize to call action to an otherwise shameful process."

The former treasurer has further revealed there are people whose voices have not been heard and it is the reason why she is fighting for justice.

"I am a woman of integrity and have worked diligently for the club, who spent time on the ground, empowering, informing, and listening to the men and women with whom I interacted on matters of football," Bolo added.

"Their voices and their honest votes have been and will continue to be my driving force as I proceed to court.

"As I move to the SDT, I hope for truth and justice to carry the day, not just for myself, but for candidates in future elections such as those who need to have the confidence that this arbitration platform is free and fair."

Ambrose Rachier and Sammy Ocholla were unopposedly elected as the chairman and secretary-general, respectively.

