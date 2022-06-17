Gor Mahia eat humble pie and apologises to government after secretary-general Ochola's blunder

Club chairman Ambrose achier owns the mistake and appreciates the prize won since it helped pay the players

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have apologised for erroneously stating the government had not paid them the Ksh 1 million Madaraka Day Cup prize.

K'Ogalo played their old rivals Gor Mahia on June 1 at Nyayo Stadium and won the game 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Club general-secretary Sam Ochola went on to point an accusing finger at the government, insinuating they have not honoured their promise. It did not go down well with the latter - who had wired the prize money to the team's account and demanded an apology.

Gor Mahia.

What have Gor Mahia said?

"We refer to the statement attributed to our Secretary-General and published on social media on 3 June 2022 in which he indicated that the prize money had not been released to us "under unclear circumstances" thus insinuating ill motive on the part of the Government officer entrusted with the handling of the funds," read a statement from the club signed by chairman Ambrose Rachier and obtained by GOAL.

"We write to apologise to the officer(s) concerned for this statement and to confirm that as at the date of the publication of this statement the Chairman of the Club had already been informed of the fact that the money in question had been deposited into the Club account. We confirm that indeed the money was deposited into our Cub account on 3rd June 2022.

"We appreciate the good gesture of the Government of the Republic of Kenya through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage in organising the above derby and giving us an opportunity to participate in such a worthy cause. The prize money earned has indeed benefited the club generally and our players and technical staff in particular. We look forward to such other similar opportunities in the future."

Gor Mahia finished the season in the third position with 55 points from 32 games.