Gor Mahia earn Spier a positive start against Posta Rangers, Bidco United hold AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia secured a 3-1 win over Posta Rangers in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League game staged at Moi International Sports Complex on Sunday.

The win ensured Andreas Spier's tenure as K'Ogalo head coach started on a positive note. Spier was appointed to replace Mark Harrison, whose reign ended after a 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers before the Premier League took a break.

Peter Lwasa, who is having a good time with the local giants, scored the opening goal in the seventh minute after receiving a good pass from Boniface Omondi.

Gor Mahia's dominance forced Posta Rangers head coach Collins Korea - who was appointed to take charge after Stanely Okumbi left for further studies in Germany - to make first-half changes. Joshua Nyatini and Michael Apudo were withdrawn, and former Thika United defender Suleiman Ngotho and Vincent Wasambo came on in the 35th minute.

The Mailmen were lucky not to concede more as Alpha Onyango failed to get a goal from a clear chance in the 38th minute. Omondi further failed to make a huge impact with a 41st-minute chance after he was perfectly set through on goal by Onyango as the record league winners threatened the search of more goals.

Austin Odhiambo and Jules Ulimwengu were introduced for Gor Mahia as the second half began when they came on for John Ochieng and George Odhiambo.

K'Ogalo won a penalty in the 54th minute when Wasambo was adjudged to have stopped the ball by the hand when Gor Mahia's Omondi attempted to shoot at goal. Samuel Onyango, the newly-installed captain and Gor Mahia's designated penalty taker, converted the spot-kick to double their lead.

Calvin Odongo scored Posta Ranger's goal in the 83rd after he had been initially denied by goalkeeper Gad Mathews' superb reaction a few minutes earlier.

K'Ogalo added the third through Sando Yangayay's effort with two minutes to the full-time whistle.

Meanwhile, at Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards shared points with Bidco United after a 1-1 draw.

Robert Mudenyu, who is getting more involved this season after recovering from a long-term injury, scored Ingwe's goal while John Nairuka found the back of the net in favour of the Thika club.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Tusker secured a 2-0 win against Bandari. David Majak scored the opener for the Breweries after he pounced on a rebound in the 33rd minute to break the deadlock.

Erick Zakayo added the second in the 84th minute to ensure the reigning champions secured back-to-back victories against the Dockers.

Finally, in Wundanyi, Sofapaka and Police FC shared points courtesy of a goalless draw, while Kakamega Homeboyz were frustrated by Nzoai Sugar in a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.