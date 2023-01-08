Gor Mahia down Posta Rangers, AFC Leopards outclassed as Tusker suffer first season's defeat

Gor Mahia returned to winning ways after beating Posta Rangers 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on Sunday.

K’Ogalo recover from last defeat to win

Ingwe suffer big loss

Tusker’s unbeaten record ends

WHAT HAPPENED? After losing to KCB in the last game, K’Ogalo needed a resurgence and got one as they dispatched the Mailmen at Thika Stadium.

Benson Omala scored both goals in the second-half and his first one came in the 61st minute after Gor Mahia had struggled to break down Rangers’ defensive wall.

The former Kisumu Day Secondary School striker netted the second in the 82nd minute to break the hearts of the home side, which looked better, especially in the first half.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bidco United at Nyayo Stadium.

Francis Oduor, Henry Juma – who scored twice - and Eric Gichimu were the scorers for Bidco, while Ojo Olaniyi scored the only goal for Ingwe.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari handed Tusker their first loss of the season after they picked up a 2-1 victory.

The Dockers finished the first half with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from former Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba and ex-Gor Mahia defender Andrew Juma.

Tusker’s resilience in the second-half only saw them score a goal – through Jackson Macharia – and their ambitious effort could not prevent them from tasting defeat for the first time this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gor Mahia’s victory meant that Rangers’ three-match winning streak came to an end.

The victory also propelled K’Ogalo – with 13 points from six games - to the fifth position, and five points separate them from the leading Tusker.

ALL EYES ON: Omala is now the leading scorer in the league with six goals, and should he maintain the scoring form, he will play a critical role as Gor Mahia hope to wrestle the title back from Tusker.

THE VERDICT: After enjoying a blistering start to the season, Tusker will need to ensure they bounce back in the next game in order to keep their morale high.

On the other hand, as Leopards failed to make it two consecutive wins, Bidco will be elated for registering their second win of the season against the giants.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOR MAHIA, TUSKER, AND AFC LEOPARDS? The Brewers will be up against second-placed Nzoia Sugar, while Ingwe will tackle Wazito FC on January 14.

K’Ogalo are scheduled to face Nairobi City Stars on the same matchday.