Gor Mahia dismiss reports linking midfield star Humphrey Mieno to Ethiopia

A source privy to the transfer deal had confirmed to Goal that indeed the Ethiopian club is keen to sign the former Tusker star

Gor Mahia has denied reports that their midfield star Humphrey Mieno is close to signing for a top side in Ethiopia.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday that St. Georges are keen to sign Mieno as they bolster their squad. “It is true that the club is interested to sign Mieno. They are yet to make an official approach but Mieno is among the players they want to sign,” revealed a source privy to the transfer.

However, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda says they are yet to receive offers from any club in regards to Mieno and dismissed the transfer as rumors.

“We have not been approached nor asked on the availability of Mieno. No team has written to us to enquire anything in regards to our players and the reason I say those are just rumors and not news,” Aduda told Goal.com on Friday.

St. Georges, under former AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall, is the home of Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi. The keeper signed a two-year-deal to ditch Tusker mid-this year.

Gor Mahia has just returned from Nigeria where they succumbed to Lobi Stars of Nigeria to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.