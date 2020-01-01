Gor Mahia deserved five-goal humiliation against Kakamega Homeboyz – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss now claims his players were psyched up to beat K’Ogalo and they should thank God for avoiding five

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed were very lucky to avoid a humiliating defeat in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The title-chasing Homeboyz side finally registered their first league win against K’Ogalo in 12 attempts after goals from Shami Kibwana and Ali Bhai ensured they won 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Shimanyula has now told Goal his team was on top of their game and Gor Mahia should thank God for managing to return to Nairobi without conceding at least five goals and above.

“[Gor Mahia] should thank God because they deserved to lose by five goals and above,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“My players hit the woodwork thrice and it shows you how good we were prepared for the match and how we dominated it. I am happy that finally we have beaten Gor Mahia and it should sound as a warning to other teams to get ready for a beating.

“I have said it and will repeat it again, [Homeboyz] are a team on a mission, and our clear intentions are to win the league title this season. We will not get tired but will continue to push and get the target. So far this season, we have managed to beat at least all the top five teams and we are not ready to stop.”

Shimanyula has further asked the KPL organisers to make sure Gor Mahia plays their three matches in hand so that every team can read the league table from the same page.

“We want to claim the title from Gor Mahia and what I am asking the KPL to do is to make sure they also play the three matches they still have in hand,” Shimanyula continued.

“It will help other teams to prepare well knowing all the teams have played a similar number of matches, the three matches at hand are now giving Gor Mahia undue advantage because they know, if they win the matches, they will still return to the summit.

“We want all the teams to be on level terms in matches played so the league can be entertaining, otherwise, we have sent another warning we mean business by beating Gor Mahia and the next team should start getting ready for another defeat.”

The win against K’Ogalo pushed Homeboyz to second position on the 17-team table as they have accumulated 36 points, one less than table-toppers , while Gor Mahia dropped to fourth on 32 points and are third on 34 points.

Gor Mahia suffered their first loss of the season on November 6 when they went down 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos against .