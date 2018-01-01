Gor Mahia deny sabotage reports by the players, vows to bounce back

The team bottled up the chance to progress to the Group stages of the Caf Champions League and has lost two league matches

Gor Mahia Team Manager Jolawi Abondo has rubbished sabotage reports by the players.

The team bottled up the chance to progress to the Group stages of the Caf Champions League and has gone ahead to lose two of their last three Kenyan Premier League matches. It is something that has caused major unrest between fans and stakeholders who feel there is something brewing up.

Abondo has dismissed those rumors saying the team is doing okay and it is unfortunate things are not going well. “I would like to categorically state that Oktay (Hassan) is a good coach, and reports that he is not up to the task are baseless.

“Secondly, there is no sabotage in the team, it is just by bad luck that things are not going our way. Starting from Lagos, we had numerous chances that we did not take and ended up paying the price,” Abondo told Goal.com.

“When we played Sharks, we had chances as well to score and we squandered them. They had two chances, one was saved and the other went in; football is a game of chances if you do not take yours there are high chances that you might end up losing the game.”

K’Ogalo has only three points in the league after three matches.