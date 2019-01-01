Gor Mahia deny reports that Jacques Tuyisenge is off to Simba SC

K’Ogalo remain adamant that the Rwandan striker will extend his stay and has no intentions to leave for greener pastures

has denied claims that Jacques Tuyisenge has left the club for Simba SC.

TV station Online Dream TV indicated on Monday that the Rwandan striker was already in Dar es Salaam to sign a pre-contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

It is claimed that Tuyisenge was convinced to join Simba by his former partner at K'Ogalo, Meddie Kagere, who has established himself as a lethal striker for the Tanzanian side.

However, club CEO Omondi Aduda has denied the claims, maintaining that the player is currently with the team in Kisumu and that he will hold him to the contract he signed with the Premier League ( ) leaders.

“Tuyisenge is under contract with Gor Mahia until the year 2020 and those reports, for now, are not factual. He is our player and any club be it Simba or AS Vita who want to sign him have to talk to us before talking to the player," Aduda told Goal in an interview.

“Fifa rules are very clear on how the player transfer business should be conducted. The club that wants to sign a player from another club has to approach the parent club well before making a move to the player himself.

“If any club will illegally approach our players without our permission, then be sure that we will take them to Fifa.

The football administrator hopes that Tuyisenge will sign a contract extension once such talks commence.

“Talk about another player and not Tuyisenge. I am pretty sure that he loves K'Ogalo and he will want to stay even for another season with us.

"I am convinced that he will be there for long because of the love he has developed for the club so far.

Tuyisenge scored the decisive penalty against Petro Atletico of Angola that sent the Green Army to the last eight of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Tuyisenge, who was signed from Rwandan side Police FC, a club he joined at the age of 16, is also reportedly a target for AS of DR Congo.