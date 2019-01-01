Gor Mahia deny interest in signing Nigerian youngster Madenigbona Nkechi

The Nigerian striker has been training with the Kenyan Premier League defending champions in Nairobi

Hassan Oktay has clarified that is not interested in signing Nigerian U-20 star Madenigbona Nkechi.

Nkechi is currently training with the Kenyan champions and Oktay's assessment is that the Nigerian youngster can only fit in the youth team.

Article continues below

Asked whether Nkechi is one of the three players he’s targeting in the ongoing mid-season transfer, the Cypriot told Goal: “No…we are not signing him. He just came to train with us. He is a young player with a great future but can only fit in the youth team for now and, not the senior team.”

Oktay has already tabled a request to K’Ogalo management to bring on board at least three new faces - a striker, a winger, and one defensive midfielder - to strengthen his squad ahead of a busy season that includes both the domestic league, the Caf Confederation Cup and FKF competitions.

Among the top targets for the tactician is Ugandan utility player Hashim Sempala who will be out of contract with in June.