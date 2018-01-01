Gor Mahia deny claims of match-fixing after losing to Lobi Stars in Nigeria

The Kenyan champions arrived in Nigeria with a 3-1 advantage but could not make it count as they succumbed to two late goals

Gor Mahia has rubbished reports that they fixed the match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

The Kenyan champions headed into the return leg of Caf Champions League with a healthy advantage of 3-1 but could not make it count as they succumbed to two late goals by the Nigerian outfit to exit on the away goal rule.

The allegations that the match was fixed for Gor Mahia to lose have been doing round in the social media but K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has now dismissed the same terming them as ‘stupid talks’ aimed at tarnishing the club's image.

Aduda has also challenged those peddling the claims to come out and name the officials and players that they believe were involved to fix the match. “Those are baseless talks aimed at spoiling the good name of the club.

"I wish people could know how painful it was losing to Lobi Stars after such a mistreatment we underwent through. Why should a player or official fix a match of such a magnitude and for what gains?

“I was with the team in Nigeria and nothing like that happened. We lost because the match day officials were biased and also the team was mistreated from the time we touched down in Abuja. We must forget about such silly talks and move on to the next assignment,” Aduda told Goal.com.

“I also challenge those making such claims to name the officials or players that they think were involved to fix the match. Don’t just shout out there that the match was fixed without giving tangible evidence. Make the list official so that we can investigate and prove your claims.”

Gor Mahia will now play in the Caf Confederation Cup for the second season.