Gor Mahia defender Shafik Batambuze set to miss KPL action

The Ugandan left-back picked up an injury during the team's battle with Bandari in the FKF Shield Cup

will have to do without the services of dependable defender Shafik Batambuze in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next week.

The Ugandan left-back was injured during last Wednesday's FKF match against at the Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, a match that ended 1-1 in regulation time before the Dockers advanced thanks to a 5-4 win on post-match penalties.

As a result, the left-back is definitely out of Thursday’s game against Kakamega and might miss next weekend’s match against .

The player was ineligible to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final return leg clash against Renaissance Sportive Berkane after picking up a red card against Petro Atletico of Angola in the final Group D match, a game Gor Mahia eventually won by a solitary goal.

Head coach Hassan Oktay admits it will be a huge blow for the team.

“He injured his leg in Mombasa, and I do not know how long he will be out. We are waiting for the doctors report to know the extent of the injury and how long it will take for him to heal," Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“As a coach, I do not enjoy missing my best players and his absence is going to affect us."

Oktay also hit out at the Mbaraki surface, saying it should be refurbished to avoid injuring players.

“The pitch is in a horrible state and it is dangerous to our players. It should undergo some proper maintenance for it to be safe for the players,” he added.

Gor Mahia are currently leading the 18-team KPL table.