‘Gor Mahia defender Ojwang the only one who wants to leave’ – Rachier

The K’Ogalo chairman admits the former Western Stima defender has handed in a transfer request to end his stay with the club

chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed only defender Maurice Ojwang has tabled a demand notice to leave the club.

Rachier has admitted to having received a notice from the former defender, who said he will leave the club on December 6 should he fail to get his accrued salary.

Rachier, however, dismissed the looming exodus at the financially struggling club as rumours, saying no other players had served him with notices.

“I have received a notification from Ojwang' he will terminate his contract with us next month if we do not pay him,” Rachier is quoted by The Star.

"The rest of the players purporting to be forcing their way out have not openly expressed that to me neither have I received official communication on their intended exit. I have decided to treat the reports as rumours.”

Skipper Kenneth Muguna was also rumoured to be on the growing list of players forcing their way out but the Kenyan international declined to comment on the matter terming it as 'personal'.

Muguna missed last weekend’s 2-0 win over at Mbaraki Stadium fanning speculations over his future but Rachier said he missed the trip owing to an unspecified injury.

The lanky midfielder, alongside Joash Onyango, deserted duties two-months ago, forcing coach Steven Polack to fire an internal disciplinary action warning to the duo.

Rachier, in the meantime, admitted the playing unit was not happy with the delays and further revealed he had dished out meagre amounts on a monthly basis to mitigate the problem. He exuded confidence Umbro, a South African-based kit manufacturing company will pen a deal with them soon.

“Honestly the players are not happy as far as payment is concerned. We do not have money and there is little I can do to salvage the situation,” Rachier continued.

“I have shared this with the players whom we normally give something to sustain them as we keep knocking on sponsors’ doors. We have been in negotiations with Umbro since September and hopefully, we will sign soon.”

Gor Mahia, who currently sits at the top of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League ( ) table, will next face on Saturday.