Gor Mahia defender Ochieng suffers injury setback on return to training

The British coach reveals to Goal the right-back will have to undergo scans and could stay out of action longer than expected

defender Wellington Ochieng has suffered an injury setback and could miss Kenyan Premier League ( ) action for the rest of the season.

The right-back sustained a knee injury last year while playing against Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a Caf Confederation Cup match away in Kinshasa.

And despite recovering and resuming training with the first-team squad in December, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has confirmed to Goal the player his still feeling pain in his right leg and will need a Magnetic Resonance Imaging scan to ascertain the extent of the injury.

More teams

“He has been training with the team but he still has pain in the same leg he treated last year,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“We have decided he undergoes another scan, MRI scan so we can be in a position to know exactly the extent of the injury. He has really tried to work hard, tried to come back and play but the injury is not giving him time.”

Asked if the injury will now rule him out for the rest of the season, Polack told Goal: “We have to wait for the doctors’ scan to know how long he will be out, I don’t want to give a period before the doctors do the scan.

“It is painful for the player because he has really worked hard to come back. I know how he feels but we will be there for him, we will keep supporting him until he gets better.”

On when the player will undergo the scan, Polack said: “I don’t know for sure, it all depends on the club if they have money for the exercise.”

Article continues below

Polack has also confirmed that new Ghanaian signing Jackson Owusu, brought in from , could be handed his debut against on Saturday.

“I will see today [Friday] and decide whether to give him a start. He has been good in training and I am happy now he has received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), meaning he can feature for us," he concluded.

Gor Mahia will be facing Sofapaka for the second time in two weeks, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Kisumu.