Gor Mahia defender Momanyi confident of flooring KPL rivals

The former Kakamega Homeboyz player is optimistic K’Ogalo will pick up maximum points against the 11-time champions in Kisumu

defender Charles Momanyi is adamant the defending champions are going for nothing less than three points against FC.

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights will play each other in the top tier's matchday one this Saturday. The centre-back admits it will not be easy for either of the two sides, but is confident K'Ogalo will bag maximum points after the final whistle.

"Playing against [Tusker] has never been easy because they are a good team with experience, however, it does not scare us at all," Momanyi told Goal on Friday.

"All we want are maximum points, it is the only thing which matters to us, we are Gor Mahia. Playing at home in front of our fans will also be a boost for us, we definitely want to make our fans are happy."

The soft-spoken defender says recent results posted by the team have increased confidence levels ahead of the league opener.

"We have won the KPL Super Cup and have advanced to the next round of the Caf , and it has really motivated us. Everyone is psyched up and looking forward to Saturday," he concluded.

Last season, the then Hassan Oktay-led side defeated the Brewers both home and away in the KPL.

The match will be played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu from 4pm (EAT) on Saturday.