Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango to miss Caf tie against Hussein Dey

A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might go top of the table

defender Joash Onyango will sit out of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Hussein Dey on Sunday.

The burly defender is set to miss the clash at the Kasarani Stadium owing to suspension. Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the latest development.

“Joash Onyango is suspended for accumulative yellow cards and will thus not be involved but the rest of the squad remains the same. We appeal for fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team.”

However, the Kenyan champions will welcome back four players when they take on the in their third Group D match. K’Ogalo will be boosted with the return of lead strikers Jacques Tuyisenge and Dennis Oliech, defensive midfielder Ernest Wendo and right back Philemon Otieno. The Rwandan star was serving suspension alongside Otieno while Oliech and Wendo were out injured.

Gor Mahia will be under pressure to get a win at home after losing 2-1 to Petro Atletico of Angola in their second Group D match. Hussein Dey, on the other hand, picked their fourth point in a 1-1 draw against that left them at top in the Group D.

Despite dropping points against in a 1-1 draw that saw Oktay rest team captain Haron Shakava, Boniface Oluoch, Shafik Batambuze, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi and Francis Kahata, the Turkish coach is confident that they will get a positive result against the Algerian side.

“Our intention is to win all our home matches and we must do that on Sunday. We did it against Zamalek when everyone thought it was impossible and I can assure you that we will triumph here.”

The match will be played at the Kasarani Stadium from 4pm.