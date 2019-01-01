Gor Mahia defender Innocent Wafula sign for Ugandan side Vipers SC

The former Chemelil Sugar FC player is likely to make his debut next week as Vipers SC take on Onduparaka FC

Innocent Wafula has officially ditched Gor Mahia after he penned a three year deal with Uganda side Vipers Sports Club.

The defender fell out with K’Ogalo and the former Chemelil Sugar utility player finally ditched the Kenyan Premier League for a less prestigious Ugandan league.

Wafula became the first signing for Vipers SC in the January transfer window. “I am, of course, delighted and very proud to be joining Vipers SC. I’m very happy to be here. I really felt that the club wanted me to come.

Article continues below

"I will give my best on the pitch, and hopefully be a very good player for this team,” Wafula was quoted by the club official website

The former Chemelil Sugar FC player is likely to make his debut next week as Vipers SC take on Onduparaka FC in the league on Tuesday (January 8th, 2019).