Live Scores
Transfers

Gor Mahia defender Innocent Wafula sign for Ugandan side Vipers SC

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The former Chemelil Sugar FC player is likely to make his debut next week as Vipers SC take on Onduparaka FC

Innocent Wafula has officially ditched Gor Mahia after he penned a three year deal with Uganda side Vipers Sports Club.

The defender fell out with K’Ogalo and the former Chemelil Sugar utility player finally ditched the Kenyan Premier League for a less prestigious Ugandan league.

Wafula became the first signing for Vipers SC in the January transfer window. “I am, of course, delighted and very proud to be joining Vipers SC. I’m very happy to be here. I really felt that the club wanted me to come.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

"I will give my best on the pitch, and hopefully be a very good player for this team,” Wafula was quoted by the club official website

The former Chemelil Sugar FC player is likely to make his debut next week as Vipers SC take on Onduparaka FC in the league on Tuesday (January 8th, 2019).

 

Next article:
Benson Amianda's goal denies Kariobangi Sharks maximum points
Next article:
Australia 0 Jordan 1: Champions stunned in Group B opener
Next article:
Manchester City vs Rotherham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Bench duty not easy but Alisson and I learn from each other, says Mignolet
Next article:
FIFA 19 defeats Red Dead Redemption in UK game sales for 2018
Close