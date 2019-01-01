Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava: I cannot force a call up to Harambee Stars

K’Ogalo defender reveals to Goal that he will continue to work hard and make it to the national team for future assignments

skipper Harun Shakava was not included in the Harambee Stars’ squads for both the finals (Afcon) and Chan tournament.

Despite having a relatively good season while turning out for K’Ogalo, the towering defender was once again controversially overlooked by the national team technical selectors headed by coach Sebastien Migne.

However, that does not worry Shakava who takes it as a challenge to up his game and prove the doubters wrong in the future.

“I cannot force anyone to call me, it will be out of order to do that,” Shakava told Goal in an interview on Thursday.

“This is a challenge for me to continue working harder and focus on the ways of improving my game because maybe my best was not someone's best. What I know is that my chances will come one day and no one will take that away from me.

“The truth is that I am taking everything positively, that is the only way to grow. I also urge striker Allan Wanga, Anthony Akumu and Jesse Were to take this snub as a challenge to give their best next season.”

Shakava says he is still not sure where he will be playing next season but that does not mean he will not up his game.

“I have about six months remaining in my contract with Gor Mahia. I still don't know whether I will be with them or not but years are not on my side so I just have to give my best wherever I will be.”

Goal understands that Shakava might switch to play in Zambian league next season after leading Gor Mahia to a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.