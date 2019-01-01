Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi sets timeline for injury return

The K'Ogalo defender is keen to return to action soon after injuring his leg during a league match against Kakamega Homeboyz

defender Charles Momanyi hopes to be available for selection next week, after sustaining an injury against Kakamega .

Momanyi injured his ankle during the 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match staged at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Nicholas Kipkirui had scored for the visitors before striker Allan Wanga struck late to ensure his side earned a point.

The defender told Goal that he hopes to get back in action soon.

“I love playing and this injury took me off from what I love most. From the look of things, I might be available for the team next week, but it all depends with the way my leg responds to medication,” Momanyi told Goal.

Article continues below

“I wish my teammates all the best as they prepare to play against on Tuesday.”

Gor Mahia will face the Dockers at Moi Stadium, Kisumu without a number of key players who are nursing injuries. Goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo, defenders Philemon Otieno and Shafik Batambuze are some of the players who will be out.

A win for K’Ogalo will be enough to send them top of the table with 49 points.