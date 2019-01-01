Gor Mahia defender Batambuze hopes to raise funds for surgery

The K’Ogalo defender has made another move as he seeks for help from fans to help raise money for a knee surgery

defender Shafik Batambuze has finally obtained a paybill number which he will use to help raise Sh400, 000 required to pay for an operation on his left knee.

The Ugandan sustained the injury while turning out for K'Ogalo in a Caf match against Aigle Noir from Burundi.

The left-back is appealing for help after the club’s failure to provide medical attention owing to financial difficulties.

On Wednesday, Batambuze posted on his facebook page the paybill number with a message: “Let’s do this now my fans and friends, paybill number 891300, account name is bhachu.”

On Saturday, Batambuze told Goal he was eager to return to the pitch and play the game he loves most.

“I was injured last month [July] and an operation is needed on my knee for me to get better," Batambuze told Goal.

“The surgery is a bit expensive for me, I have tried to follow up with my club but since we have no sponsor at the moment, things are a bit tough. I need to raise Sh400, 000 for the surgery and I am requesting help from well-wishers as well as the fans.

“I want to come back to the pitch and play, and I will be very grateful for your help.”

Philemon Otieno is another injured Gor Mahia player, and he needs Sh300,000 to undergo knee surgery in .