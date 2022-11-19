Gor Mahia defeat Nzoia Sugar as AFC Leopards, Tusker collect vital wins in FKF Premier League

Three FKF Premier League matches were played on Saturday with big guns AFC Leopards, Tusker and Gor Mahia claiming maximum points.

The FKF PL started on Saturday

Leopards defeated Ulinzi Stars

Tusker and Gor Mahia made impressive starts

WHAT HAPPENED: At Nyayo Stadium, Gor Mahia bagged maximum points after a narrow 1-0 win over the sugar belt side.

Johnathan McKinstry was making his debut in Kenyan football and was hoping to start on a high despite inconsistencies during the pre-season.

After a goalless first half, Benson Omalla delivered the lone goal of the match in the 53rd minute after managing to get past his markers.

AFC Leopards needed to be at their best to silence Ulinzi Stars at Lang'ata Stadium in another top-tier assignment.

Ingwe had come into the match missing their top players like Cliff Nyakeya and Victor Omune among others owing to a transfer ban by Fifa. It mattered less against the full-strength Soldiers; Leopards needed two minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Ojo Olaniyi.

The Nigerian completed his brace three minutes after the break after Ulinzi had committed a foul in the danger zone.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Tusker FC silenced their hosts Kakamega Homeboyz after claiming a 2-0 win.

Homeboyz player handled the player in the 18-yard area and Lawrence Luvanda stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The second goal was the result of a swift counterattack. The hosts won a corner which was dealt with by Patrick Matasi. The Harambee Star initiated the attacking move which was perfectly finished by Jackson Macharia.

In the 77th minute, Chris Masinza pulled one back for Homeboyz after heading a cross past Matasi, but the Brewers held on to claim their first win of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory for Leopards is welcome for the fans who believe their team can win the league for the first time since 1998.

For Robert Matano's Tusker, the win at a tough Bukhungu stadium is a statement that they are ready to defend their title.

Gor Mahia's win is also a sign they are ready to reclaim their title under their new coach.

EYES ON: Olaniyi has been a phenomenon for Ingwe, and getting two goals on matchday 1 is a confidence booster. If he maintains his form, he can easily grab the Golden Boot by the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT: Ingwe will host Vihiga Bullets at Nyayo Stadium in their next assignment as Tusker FC play Nairobi City Stars.

Gor Mahia will play Bidco United in their next assignment.