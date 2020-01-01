Gor Mahia dance to FKF tune, sign deal to take part in FKF Premier League

The Kenyan champions have signed the commitment letter and are now ready to take part in the 2020-21 season

have finally caved in and signed the undertaking to start the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

The Kenyan champions were among the four ‘rebel’ clubs that had refused to sign the endorsement which the FKF had ordered clubs to sign before the season can kickoff.

The other teams include , , and Zoo FC.

But in a quick turn of events, K’Ogalo have confirmed in a signed statement obtained by Goal and sent to FKF that they will endorse the agreement signed between FKF and broadcast partners StarTimes.

“We Gor Mahia FC, members of FKF, are cognizant that on September 29, 2020, FKF entered into a media rights and commercial rights agreement [the agreement] with StarTimes [ ] Company Limited to be the exclusive broadcaster of the FKF Premier League for seven seasons [2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27],” read the statement signed by club secretary Sam Ochola.

“We hereby endorse the agreement and we shall endevour to bring the agreement to fruition by cooperating with FKF in performing its obligations under the agreement.

“We through this letter of endorsement, also pledge to comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement as well as the rules of the game of football and that we shall not enter into any other agreements with third parties in respect of the rights granted to StarTimes Media under the agreement.

“We also undertake to utilize all the funds disbursed to us through FKF in respect of the agreement for football activities and for the betterment of the club’s participation in the FKF Premier League.

"In that regard, we authorize FKF to disburse funds in respect of agreement through our account whose details are set out below.”

Earlier on, the four rebel clubs had vowed not to sign the deal, with a source intimating to Goal they are ready to play in the league.

“Both clubs are willing and ready to compete in the league which starts on Saturday, they have vowed not to sign the broadcast deal, they don’t want to give in and sign the document,” a source, from one of the clubs and who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“As clubs, we don’t want to lose our broadcast rights, the rights were for the clubs even during the era and what FKF are doing is to snatch what belongs to the clubs, it will not be possible, we will not give in, we will not sign the document but one thing I can assure you, we are ready to play in the league.”

On Monday, Mwendwa told Goal he will kick out the teams from the top-flight if they don’t sign the undertaking by season kick-off.

“We don’t have time to waste, it is either they sign or they forget about playing in the league,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.