Gor Mahia crisis: Members give branch chairmen 14 days to solve problems

The Kenyan giants' players are currently on strike 48 hours before their Caf Champions League game away in Algeria

members have given their branch council of chairmen 14 days to engage the club's Executive Committee to get a solution to the internal wrangles affecting the club.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier and secretary-general Samuel Ochola are currently not on good terms. This has affected the entire management since most officials have taken sides.

It is for this reason, some members have opted to intervene to ensure things are streamlined for the better.

"We are all aware that since their election into office, this new Executive Committee has witnessed an endless wave after wave of turbulence, never imagined before," read part of a club statement obtained by Goal.

"Unfortunately, this is happening at a time when everyone anticipated a new era of tranquility, one that is supposed to be anchored on transparency and accountability, as had been intended by the new constitution."

The branch chairmen have now been asked to take the initiative in harmonising the management and provide a report on the matter.

"It is on this premise that we hereby give you 14 days, from the date of receipt of this letter, to initiate an engagement with the warring factions of the Executive Committee, with an aim of finding a lasting solution to the challenges. We expect a report within the next 28 days from the date of the receipt of this letter," the statement added.

"The bigger objective of this engagement should be to ensure that peace and harmony prevail amongst the Executive Committee members, a tranquility that is triggered by transparency and accountability, and as had been intended by the new constitution.

"Should the Executive Committee fail to engage with you on this/continue working in disharmony, then we as the bonafide registered members, together with the larger fan base, shall communicate the next point of action."

The members believe the reigning Kenyan champions should be on par with the best on the continent.

"With all the existing, available opportunities, GMFC ought to be a giant of a football club in Africa. We should be wallowing in the highest league of prosperity, with the other top teams in Africa: Esperance, , Sundowns," it continued.

"Unfortunately, we have never realized this potential due to these endless cycles of disharmony in the Executive Committee.

"We as bonafide registered members of the club, we have had enough of this and we are saying, enough is enough."

Gor Mahia are scheduled to play Algerian side CR Belouizdad on Wednesday in the second preliminary round of the Caf . However, the players are still on a go-slow protesting their unpaid dues.



The club has also experienced problems in travelling to the country, and even requested the first leg encounter to be postponed, a request Caf denied.