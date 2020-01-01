Official: Gor Mahia, CR Belouizdad Caf Champions League game postponed

K'Ogalo players will have to undergo another Covid-19 test before they leave for North Africa

have confirmed their first-leg, second preliminary round match in the Caf against CR Belouizdad will now be played on Saturday, December 26.

The Kenyan champions had written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) requesting for the game to be pushed forward owing to a failure to get a means of travelling to since their airspace was locked.

"The Caf Champions League preliminary fixture, CR Belouizdad vs Gor Mahia, that was to be played [on Wednesday] December 23 in Algeria has been pushed to December 26," Gor Mahia tweeted.

"Match to kick off at 10.45 pm Kenyan time, the venue remains the same."

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa went on to confirm the new development.

"It is true, Caf have written to us confirming the game has been pushed forward," Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

"The flights are available on Wednesday, December 23 and Friday, December 25. Caf have provided Gor Mahia with options regarding the flights that will be convenient for them."

The Federation head went on to explain what is now needed from the Kenyan outfit.

"It is now up to Gor Mahia to organize themselves for another Covid-19 test and ensure they have made travel arrangements," Mwendwa added.

"The consequences of missing that game will be dire to the FKF and the club as well.

"FKF will not be responsible for their new Covid-19 test because the initial one has already expired. Everything is entirely on the club."

K'Ogalo will now have to convince the striking players to recollect themselves for the game.



In an initial interview, chairman Ambrose Rachier had stated willing players will be considered for the trip.



"Currently we do not have money and we are doing our best to pay the players," Rachier told Goal.

"We will leave for Algeria with willing players, we are not going to force anyone to travel with us. This is a match we want to win and we have to work with players willing to play for us."

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase of the competition after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not withstand the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 and advance.

On the other hand, CR Belouizdad of Algeria reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya.

The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.