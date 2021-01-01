'Gor Mahia could not beat Posta Rangers no matter what' - Muguna

The skipper believes his team did everything well apart from getting the ball in the back of the net

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna has conceded luck was not on their side in the 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment at Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

Francis Nambute scored the lone goal for the Mailmen to hand Stanley Okumbi his first win in four games. It was a reward for their resilience despite being a man down after a Michael Apudo red card.

Now the K'Ogalo captain has pointed out what contributed to their sixth loss of the ongoing campaign.

"It was one of those matches that we could not win no matter what," Muguna said after the game as reported by Gor Mahia's website.

"We did everything right apart from scoring and that is the main problem. You fail to score, you fail to win any match."

With the international week beckoning, the 2016 FKF Premier League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) has explained how it will help the players and the team at large.

"The international break is good for us; each and everyone in the team should do a self-assessment since it’s a team problem."

Meanwhile, Mailmen skipper Joseph Mbugi explained what the vital win meant for the team.

"It was not an easy game despite the win and as a team, we are proud of it despite being a man less," Mbugi told Goal.

"Everyone gave his best and ensured the defending champions do not get a goal. It was a confidence booster for the team because beating the reigning champions with a man down does not happen every day.

"After the win, I believe we will have more confidence in forthcoming games; it is what we needed at this time. It will give us more self-belief which will reflect in the games we will be playing. Expect more wins from Posta Rangers."

The win was the second one for the Mailmen who are now on 14 points from 15 matches. They have drawn eight games and lost five, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding 17.

K'Ogalo are eighth on the table - six positions above Posta Rangers, with 19 points from 13 matches. They have won six games, drawn one and lost six as well.