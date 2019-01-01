Gor Mahia convenes for SGM and also sets timeline for elections

K’Ogalo top official Ben Omondi clarifies that the club’s eagerly awaited elections will be conducted next year

Gor Mahia will hold elections in December 2020, says the club secretary General Ben Omondi.

K’Ogalo has called for a Special General Meeting in a week's time but elections will not be part of the agenda. “Notice is hereby given to all registered members of Gor Mahia that there will be a special General Meeting on February 9, 2019, at a venue to be communicated at a later date.”

However, Omondi has clarified further on the notice saying, “Last year we didn’t have the Annual General Meeting (AGM) because we had matches until December so we decided to call for an SGM to discuss the financial and chairman’s report as well as players' welfare.

“But the elections will not be part of the agenda. That will have to wait until December, 2020,” Omondi told Goal in an interview.

Ambrose Rachier is the current Gor Mahia chairman and it is not yet clear whether he will defend his seat in the polls.