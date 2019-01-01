Gor Mahia confirms Dennis Oliech will not face Hussein Dey in Caf tie

Gor Mahia are yet to honor their end of the bargain after the club failed to settle Oliech's outstanding January salary

striker Dennis Oliech will not be part of the team that will take on Na Hussein Dey on Sunday.

The striker is understood to be on a go-slow after the club failed to settle his full January salary and part of the Sh2 million signing fee. According to K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda, the legend will not play any part in the crucial match.

“Oliech is not playing tomorrow (Sunday), the coach has not included him in the final twenty. Gor Mahia has about thirty plus players, and not all of them can be fielded and when the coach names his team, there are many things that he considers. Let us just say he is not in the coach's plan for Sunday,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

On Friday, Goal exclusively reported that the former Harambee Stars captain had vowed not to join the rest of the players in residential camp over pay. A source privy to the happenings confirmed that the player was agitated after finding out that he had only been paid Sh100, 000 on Friday.

“All the players were aware that the money will be wired to their respective bank accounts on Friday and when Oliech visited his bank, he found that they had only deposited Sh100, 000, which is less the agreed salary for each month.”

Oliech already has one goal in the Caf competition after he scored in the 4-2 win against but he missed the second Group D match against Petro Atletico away in Angola owing to injury.

A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might go top of the table.