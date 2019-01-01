Gor Mahia coach to decide areas to improve in transfer window – Aduda

The K’Ogalo official reveals to Goal they will wait for a word from the coach before they take part in the transfer window

coach Steven Polack has been given a free hand to decide the key areas to strengthen ahead of the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

K‘Ogalo are currently sitting at the summit of the 17-team table with 29 points, but are followed closely by FC who have 28 while and Kakamega are lying third and fourth respectively with 27 points.

And with the mid-season transfer window opening on January 1, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal they will be active in the market but only with the guidance of coach Polack.

“We are waiting for the coach [Polack] to arrive today [Monday] from his one week break and after we will look at what to expect in the transfer window,” Aduda told Goal on Monday.

“We don’t want to do the coach’s work, he understands the team well and it will only be proper if we wait for his recommendations on what he wants to be done [in regards to transfers], or what he feels we need to improve on and as a team we will support him.

“All I know we will be in the market for new signings but I cannot state the number of players we will go for or what positions, we wait and see what the coach says when he returns.”

Gor Mahia played out to a 1-1 draw against Posta in their final match of the year minus coach Polack and it was his assistant Patrick Odhiambo who took charge of the team.

Asked whether Polack will surely come back after reports he had gone for good because of the financial problems facing the club, Aduda told Goal: “He has not told anyone he will not come back and I don’t know where you got the news from.

“He asked for a five-day break to be with the family during the Christmas period and he got the five days, which will elapse today [Monday]. I know he will return to continue with his work, I am sure he will be in charge of the club next year.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of this season replacing Hassan Oktay.