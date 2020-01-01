Gor Mahia coach Polack will hand in CV if Harambee Stars job falls vacant

The K’Ogalo tactician reveals to Goal he will jump at the opportunity to handle the Kenya national team if a chance arises

coach Steven Polack has suggested he will not hesitate to handle the Kenyan national team if the seat falls vacant.

The British coach has told Goal he will not mind coaching any national team in Africa if an offer presents itself and will also not mind dropping off his CV if and when the Harambee Stars need a coach.

“Being a coach and also having coached in Africa I feel one day I will give it a try to handle a national team, and is not an exceptional, maybe, who knows if the chance comes up I will definitely drop in my CV,” Polack told Goal on Sunday.

“Every coach would love to handle a national team, not me alone and if they advertise the job I will put in my CV in, that is it because also my CV has been seen in Africa already.

“I know Kenya well and this might even make it easier for me to work here but for now I am committed elsewhere, I have a contract with Gor Mahia which I have to honour, but maybe one day, you never know, I might be among a thousand of coaches applying to coach the Kenya national team."

Polack continued: “I have never walked out of my job, I always make sure that I see through my contract and that is what I will strive to do with Gor Mahia, I signed a contract with them and I have to honour it to the end, unless they tell me they don’t want me, I will remain committed to the course.”

In a recent interview, Polack told Goal how he has missed his family back home in Finland since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and promised to travel once international flights are allowed to resume in Kenya.

“I want to be quite frank, I really want to go home, I really want to go and see my family, I miss my children, my children every time I call them they keep asking me when are you coming, when are you coming, every month, every month and they ask me the same question, and I would really want to go and spend some quality time with them,” Polack told Goal.

“I need to spend time with them, father and daughter and father and son quality time, be next to them and that is something I have been looking forward to and now that the President says international flights will open in August, I am ready to head home and be with my family.

“If they resume in August, then I will go home for even seven days and come back home, I also need to find out when I go home, will I be in isolation in my country for 14 days? And when I come back another 14 days in isolation in Kenya? I need to know this before I travel.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season, replacing Hassan Oktay, and managed to win the curtain-raiser – Cup – and the league title, after the FKF moved to end the 2019-20 season owing to the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and declare K’Ogalo the champions.