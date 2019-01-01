Gor Mahia coach Polack set to leave for Christmas holiday

The British coach confirms to Goal he will visit his family for the festive period and will return to Kenya on December 29

coach Steven Polack has assured fans he will return to handle the side after he visits his family in Britain.

Polack has confirmed to Goal he will leave for his native home on Sunday after their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Kisumu All-Stars set for Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“I want to go home to enjoy Christmas with my mum, my dad, my sisters, and everyone and will come back to continue with my work,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“I am a professional coach who respects the contract I sign with any club and it will be the same at Gor Mahia, my intention is not to walk away, my intention is to make sure I see through my two-year contract.

“And if I am tired and want to walk away, then the first person to know will be my chairman [Ambrose Rachier], nobody else, I will inform the club even before I talk to the media and that is how I operate.

“It is that month again when everyone will be travelling to meet family and friends back home and I am looking forward to a good stay and will return on December 29.

”I will only miss one match against Posta but my able assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge, so I don’t have anything to worry about.”

Polack also confirmed the team had resumed training for the All-Stars contest after skipping the same for the past 11 days.,

“Yes, today [Wednesday] we trained and the players looked sharp in training,” Polack continued. “You know the reason why these players have not been training and I am hoping they will now focus as we strive to retain the league title.”