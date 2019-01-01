Gor Mahia coach Polack returns after a five-day holiday in Finland

The K’Ogalo tactician has returned to work and was in charge on Monday as the team trained ahead of their next league match

coach Steven Polack is back in after visiting family members in Finland.

The British coach took off last Sunday after guiding the Kenyan champions to a 1-0 win against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

His decision to travel, despite the Kenyan league going on, elicited some anxiety amongst Gor Mahia fans with many thinking the coach had gone for good and will not return to see off his contract.

“I am back and like I told you before, I don’t run away from my job,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“I have a two-year contract with [Gor Mahia] and I must see it off. I don’t run away from duty unless the club feels they don’t want my services.”

Gor Mahia are now preparing for their KPL match against set for next Sunday in Nairobi.

After the league match, K’Ogalo will also play in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off, where they are scheduled to take on Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo with, the first leg set for Nairobi on October 27.

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the new season to replace Cypriot coach Hassan Oktay, and they have so far won their first four matches in the KPL under the new coach.

Gor Mahia are at the summit of the 18-team league table on 12 points, while and on 10 points.