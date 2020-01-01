Gor Mahia coach Polack must respect Kakamega Homeboyz after defeat – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss takes a swipe at K’Ogalo’s British coach after the 2-1 win in a league match at Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has challenged coach Steven Polack to respect his side after they emerged 2-1 winners in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The title-chasing Kakamega-based side needed goals courtesy of Shami Kibwana and Ali Bhai to silence K’Ogalo 2-1 and at the same time move above them in the 17-team table.

Ahead of the first meeting of the season, Shimanyula and Polack exchanged bitter words with the former insisting his side will beat K ‘Ogalo. However, it was not the case as Gor Mahia won the match 3-1.

It is the reason Shimanyula has now attacked Polack again, insisting he should have respect for Homeboyz because they managed to avenge the defeat which he says should have been five goals and above.

“[Polack] should count himself lucky because we wanted to beat them by five goals and above,” Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday.

“[Polack] should now respect Homeboyz because we have also shown that Gor Mahia is beatable and we can beat them again, even if we replay again.

“In fact, we also scored a goal which the referee disallowed for offside but I don’t think [Shami] was in the offside position when scoring the goal.

“It is the time when Gor Mahia should know the league is slipping away from their hands and they will do nothing, my players are determined to bring the trophy home and the win against Gor Mahia has sent a clear warning Homeboyz mean business.

“We don’t want to keep our players under pressure, no, we want the players to enjoy themselves and do what they are doing, play to win matches but it is important also that they know they can win the title.”

The win pushed Homeboyz to second position on the 17-team table as they have accumulated 36 points, one less than table-toppers , while Gor Mahia dropped to fourth on 32 points and are third on 34 points.