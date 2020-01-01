Gor Mahia coach Polack: I love football but I miss my family back home

The British coach reveals to Goal he is itching to visit his family and will do so when international flights resume in Kenya

coach Steven Polack has hinted he will travel to his native country at the start of August after the resumption of international flights.

moved to ban local and international flights in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but on Monday during his address to the nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed local flights will resume on July 15 while international flights will start in August.

However, the ban on sporting activities and social gatherings was extended for the next 30 days and thus jeopardising the resumption of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and it could also affect the kick-off date for the new season which was pencilled for late August.

More teams

Polack has, however, said he will board the first flight to Finland to see his family if and when the resumption of international flights take effect.

“I understand that Kenyans have been in Nairobi and Mombasa and the other counties but they could not go home because of the lockdown to see their families, but remember our families are thousands and thousands of kilometres away,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“Basically after August 7, the government says okay, we can now be starting playing football again meaning the KPL season could start by the end of September, so when do we go home to see our family?

“I want to be quite frank, I really want to go home, I really want to go and see my family, I miss my children, my children every time I call them they keep asking me when are you coming, when are you coming, every month, every month and they ask me the same question, and I would really want to go and spend some quality time with them.

Article continues below

“I need to spend time with them, father and daughter and father and son quality time, be next to them and that is something I have been looking forward to and now that the President says international flights will open in August, I am ready to head home and be with my family.

“If they resume in August I will go home for even seven days and come back home, I also need to find out when I go home, will I be in isolation in my country for 14 days? And when I come back another 14 days in isolation in Kenya? I need to know this before I travel.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season replacing Dylan Kerr, and managed to win the curtain-raiser – KPL Cup – and the league title, after FKF moved to end the 2019-20 season owing to the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and declare K’Ogalo the champions.