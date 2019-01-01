Gor Mahia coach Polack fumes as captains Muguna & Onyango go AWOL

The British coach was left disappointed with two of his senior players as they prepare to face Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday

players Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango have not reported to training since playing for the Harambee Stars in the friendly against Mozambique.

The two players were involved as lost 1-0 to the OS Mambas in an international friendly with Muguna coming off in the second half of the battle played at Kasarani Stadium two weeks ago.

With Gor Mahia preparing to face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday, coach Steven Polack has exclusively revealed to Goal the two players have not reported to training and are not responding to phone calls or replying to messages from club officials.

“My team captains [Muguna and Onyango] have not been here since the international game they played for Kenya,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“They have never been in training since they featured for Kenya against Mozambique, I haven’t seen them, nobody has seen them and we don’t know what the problem is.”

Asked whether he has tried to reach out to the two players, Polack said: “Why should I call them? I am not the one who plays football.

“Both players are not in the squad for tomorrow [Sunday], nobody has seen them the whole week. The team manager sent them a message on Friday asking for their whereabouts they did not reply to him also, so I don’t know why they have decided to do that.

“Of course I am very disappointed with their behaviours being the leaders of the team but what can we do, I have 25 players whom I can work with and I don’t have any problems at all.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it five wins out five if they beat Sharks in the match which will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.