Gor Mahia coach Polack flies to England after taking the team to the KPL summit

The K’Ogalo coach will use the upcoming international break to visit family in Britain after a blistering start to the new season

coach Steven Polack will take a break to visit his family back in Britain.

Coach Polack confirmed to Goal on Sunday he will return to handle the Kenyan champions after the international break.

“I have a flight to catch at the airport,” Polack told Goal after the team beat 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“I want to visit my native home and see my family members. It has been long since I came here [in ] and I know I am leaving the team in safe hands.

“We have a number of things we need to work on during the international break because I want the team to come back even stronger. I was not very impressed with how we played against [Zoo Kericho] because it is not how we are supposed to play.

“We switched off completely and gave them room to take on us. We will rectify the mistakes and be ready for our next league assignment.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the new season to replace Hassan Oktay and has so far won the first four matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

They beat 5-2 in their league opener, floored 2-1, beat 2-0 and managed a 1-0 win against Zoo at Afraha Stadium.

Gor Mahia are also in the Caf Confederation Cup after dropping from the Caf where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger of .

Polack leaves Gor Mahia sitting at the summit of the 18-team league table on 12 points, while KCB and Tusker follow in that order on 10 points.