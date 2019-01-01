Gor Mahia coach Polack explains absence of Kipkirui against Ulinzi Stars

The British coach reveals to Goal why the former Zoo FC striker has been missing in action for the Kenyan champions

coach Steven Polack has revealed the reason why Nicholas Kipkirui was not involved in the last two Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

Kipkirui, who was signed by K’Ogalo from Zoo FC, did not feature against FC as the Kenyan champions won 2-0 while he was also absent in the 0-0 draw against in Kisumu on Saturday.

His absence forced K’Ogalo faithful to ask for answers and coach Polack has now told Goal that the player was having "personal problems" which did not allow him to play in the important fixture.

“I watch these players in training every day, I see if they are good in training or bad, and sometimes they [players] have personal problems that affect them when they are playing and you cannot field such a player,” Polack told Goal.

"If they have personal problems, then I give them time to sort out the issues they are facing and then I see them again when they return to training because that is part of my job.

“It is true he had personal problems but I guess now they are sorted out and he is ready to return, I will monitor him again in training and will see what happens.”

Polack also said Gor Mahia are keen to finish the first leg of the league at the top of the 17-team table.

“We want to finish at the top and our target is to win the matches we have ahead of us,” Polack continued.

“We tried our best to get maximum points against Ulinzi Stars but they opted to play a defensive game, which was difficult for us to break down. They played from the back and denied us access to play our flowing game.”

Gor Mahia will next face Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.