Gor Mahia coach Polack blames Sofapaka defeat on missed chances

The British coach admits his team failed to get the better of Batoto ba Mungu after they failed to utilise chances they created

coach Steven Polack believes his side failed to beat in Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game because they were not clinical in front of goal.

The Kenyan champions suffered their third defeat of the season after a double from Nigerian striker Promise Chinonso enabled Batoto ba Mungu to win 3-1 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Chinonso scored the opener after 32 minutes before Samuel Onyango levelled matters for Gor Mahia. However, Sofapaka regained the lead nine minutes into the second half after Chinonso headed Asieche's corner kick past the goalkeeper.

Another Nigerian, Ikekhai Sunday, then thundered home the third goal which put the game beyond Gor Mahia’s reach.

The British coach has now told Goal his side was punished because they never took the many chances they created, allowing Sofapaka to earn sweet revenge having lost the reverse fixture 2-1.

“We were the best team especially in the first half but when you create many chances and fail to use them then you have to pay for that,” Polack told Goal.

“We created the best chances of the game, hit the post twice but it seems it was not our day, I have always told my players the best way to win matches is to use the chances we create and if you don’t, then it becomes easy to lose in a match.

“I have to congratulate [Sofapaka] because they scored three goals from the chances they created and I now want to look at the next match. We must do everything to win the next match because the league now is a marathon.”

Despite the defeat, Gor are still at the top of the 17-team league table with 44 points, three more than second-placed Kakamega who were held to a 1-1 draw by in Mombasa.

Gor Mahia will next face in Kisumu on Wednesday.