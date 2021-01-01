Gor Mahia coach Pinto confident dark days are over after third straight win

The tactician has now set his sights on helping K'Ogalo play in the continental assignment next season

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is confident their dark days in the Football Kenya Federation is now past them and their target is to fight for the ticket to represent the country in the Caf Champions League next season.

K'Ogalo struggled to get consistent results in the league and had lost matches against KCB, Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker, and Vihiga United.

However, they have since rediscovered their form and have collected wins in their last three games, the latest being a 1-0 win away to Vihiga on Thursday.

"It was a struggle for us, we dropped valuable points, and we had to sit down to analyse our performance and get a solution," Pinto told Goal.

"That is the past now, it is behind us and our concentration is on getting the results we need consistently to sustain our push for the top position. We want

"We have been shaky especially at the start of the season, losing games we should have won, but things have changed and we have now registered three wins in a row."

Earlier this month, the FKF stated the team on top of the table June 30 will represent the country in Africa's elite club competition.

As it stands currently, KCB and AFC Leopards are joint top of the table with 36 points.

The latest win for Ingwe came against Mathare United whereby Elvis Rupia's strike was enough to hand them maximum points.

However, coach Patrick Aussems conceded there is a problem in their attacking department.

"1-0, three points, top of the league; despite a bad pitch, we played well in the first half and scored one goal," Aussems told Goal.

"Unfortunately we were unable to score the second one despite having scoring opportunities in the second half.

"It means there is a problem [in scoring many goals]. We need to fight for the entire 90 minutes and not to relax because we cannot tell what might happen.

"We need to be more efficient and lead the game by maybe 2-0. By doing that we can reduce the pressure late in the game.

"So far we are doing well; we are improving but still there are some things we need to improve on ahead of our forthcoming matches."