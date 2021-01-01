'Age matters not, quality does' - Gor Mahia coach Pinto

The Portuguese guided K'Ogalo to a win in his first game in charge on Thursday after four consecutive losses in all competitions

head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stated he will not use age as a factor when picking players for duty.

The 47-year-old was in charge on Thursday as the champions defeated 3-1 in a Football Federation Premier League match to end their four-match losing streak in all competitions.

Charles Momanyi, Kenneth Muguna, gave the hosts a healthy lead in the first half, but Dani Lual pulled one back for the Slum Boys with 15 minutes left, before Alphonse Onyango made the result safe for K'Ogalo with his late goal.



Speaking to Goal exclusively after the game, Pinto pointed out some areas he is working on while assessing the quality of the players at his disposal.

"We scored goals from set-pieces and in the last game [against ] we conceded from set-pieces which shows some improvement but we need time to work," Pinto told Goal.

"For me, age is not important but the quality of the player. Even if you are a 16-year-old but with quality, I will play you. For me, the most important thing is the quality of the player.

[Against Mathare], I gave an opportunity to [Alphonse Onyango]. He came, played well, and scored. It is good to give the upcoming players an opportunity to play because it will give them confidence and I believe they will be better in the future."

The Portuguese tactician hopes to have some new players to improve the team but has promised to work with the available ones if his wish is not granted.

"I have just started to know my team, my players; of course I have an idea of my model of the game," Pinto continued.

"If we can bring in some players to implement my idea about the game it will be very good. If not possible then I will have to work with the available players and ensure the team wins.

"But if possible we can check and bring in new players who can give us a different character than the players we have."

Pinto further exuded confidence K'Ogalo will be crowned by the end of the season.

"We will play to win the league; of course Gor Mahia always play to win the league," he added.

"It is a tough league, but is a marathon; we have played just four games and I believe in my team. I have just trained with the team for three days but I have felt very good, and I believe we will be champions."