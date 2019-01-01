Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: We are taking it a game at a time

The Kenyan champions will host Sofapaka in a pivotal Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay insists that they still have a long way to go before they are crowned Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

K’Ogalo are currently sitting top of the 18-team KPL table with 63 points, seven more than second-placed , but Oktay says it will be too soon for the club's fans to start celebrating winning a third straight title, even if they win on Sunday.

“We are not in the mood to celebrate yet. It is a gap of seven points and we want to see what happens against Sofapaka on Sunday. I just want to take it a game at a time and there is no need to rush,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“It is a difficult league and you know that as well and we cannot celebrate now when we still have like seven matches to go. A game at a time is my philosophy and I will know the time to celebrate when it comes.”

Oktay added that he is targeting to win each of the remaining matches in order to guarantee that his side walks away with the title.

“You have seen how had the matches are when teams know they are playing against Gor Mahia. Every team is determined to get something from us and that is why we must also prepare well," Oktay continued.

“ and proved a hard nut for us and it is fair if we keep planning ahead and training for the remaining matches."

Gor Mahia will host Sofapaka at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday,