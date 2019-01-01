Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay wants a peaceful Mashemeji Derby

This will be the first time that Oktay is sitting in Gor Mahia's dugout for during the Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has appealed to both sets of fans to maintain peace during the Mashemeji Derby.

K’Ogalo will host perennial rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday and despite the fact that he will witness his maiden Mashemeji Derby, the Cypriot says that fans should refrain from any act of hooliganism.

“I expect a big crowd at Kasarani and this is always a good atmosphere for football. My prayer is fans from both teams will maintain peace and avoid provocations that might lead to fighting,” he said,

Oktay, on the other hand, says that the midweek victory against Vihiga United is a motivation enough heading into the 85th clash with Ingwe.

“We won against Vihiga on Wednesday and this is a morale booster heading into the derby. The team spirit is perfect and I know we will do well. We play attractive football and fans will be entertained. I urge all the Gor Mahia fans to come to the stadium and support us," Mbugo was quoted by the KPL official website.

While Gor Mahia has dominated in the last couple of year, winning all the last five matches, both sides have won 27 matches each while 31 ending in draws and the winner on Saturday will have a historical advantage over the other.