Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: We deserved to score more against Tusker

The Cypriot praised his charges after opening a seven-point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table on Saturday

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed that he was left in awe as his side destroyed on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions needed two first-half goals from Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango to leave the Brewers behind at Machakos Stadium.

“I am very pleased with the way we played against Tusker, it was a top-class display from my lads and I loved watching them from the bench. We were perfect in all measures and deserved to win by a bigger margin,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Imagine putting up that kind of performance whereas my players have covered 800km traveling in recent weeks, that was amazing. It is not easy but what I like now is the fact that the players are coming back even stronger and are looking confident at this crucial stage of the season.”

Oktay praised Tusker for a good display, especially in the second half.

“My players’ legs got tired in the second half and Tusker took charge, they came at us with the aim of getting the two goals but my defense and keeper remained tight at the back. We did not dominate the second period like the first, and remember, Tusker is a very strong team, a very good team in the .”

The Cypriot also admitted that the congested fixture list is taking a toll on his players.

“Imagine we played yesterday (Saturday) against Tusker and we play again on Monday against and thereafter, we face after a one-day rest. It is very difficult for my players,” Oktay added.

“We face a lot of matches but we cannot complain because it is not the fault of the KPL. We were taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup and missed a couple of matches that we must play now to be on par with the rest of the teams in the league. We will have to plan well and see off the list of fixtures.”

K’Ogalo will take on Ulinzi Stars in their next league match on Monday.