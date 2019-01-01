Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay unimpressed despite Mashemeji Derby victory

Gor Mahia handed AFC Leopards their fourth straight defeat

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay faulted his strikers for missed chances even after he extended AFC Leopards' miseries following a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Midfielders Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata were both on target as K’Ogalo overpowered a wounded Ingwe side who lost their sixth game of the season and a fourth in a row at the Kasarani Stadium.

But Oktay, who will next face Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup away in Angola next week, was unimpressed by a blunt striking department that was on a holiday mood during the Saturday’s victory, having delegated the scoring role to the midfield department.

“A derby is always a tight game and winning 2-0 is not an easy task. We played well in the first half but I still fault my strikers for not taking their chances.

"In a derby, you are supposed to score goals, and when you don't, you give your opponents time to recover. It was a good game from my players and the win is a boost as we head to Algeria for

The victory left K’Ogalo joint second with Bandari on 22 points; three behind leaders Mathare United.