Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay unimpressed despite Mashemeji Derby victory
Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay faulted his strikers for missed chances even after he extended AFC Leopards' miseries following a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
Midfielders Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata were both on target as K’Ogalo overpowered a wounded Ingwe side who lost their sixth game of the season and a fourth in a row at the Kasarani Stadium.
But Oktay, who will next face Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup away in Angola next week, was unimpressed by a blunt striking department that was on a holiday mood during the Saturday’s victory, having delegated the scoring role to the midfield department.
“A derby is always a tight game and winning 2-0 is not an easy task. We played well in the first half but I still fault my strikers for not taking their chances.
“In a derby, you are supposed to score goals, and when you don’t, you give your opponents time to recover. It was a good game from my players and the win is a boost as we head to Algeria for
The victory left K’Ogalo joint second with Bandari on 22 points; three behind leaders Mathare United.