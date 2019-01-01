Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay to sit out Caf match against RS Berkane

K'Ogalo have suffered another blow with four key players also lined up to miss the decisive first leg set for April 7 at Kasarani

head coach Hassan Oktay has been suspended from accessing the technical area when they take on RS Berkane of on April 7.

Oktay was expelled for protesting against refereeing decisions during their final Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup against Pero Atletico from Angola at the Kasarani Stadium two weeks ago.

The Cypriot will thus miss the first leg of the quarter-final set to be staged in Nairobi. Oktay joins captain Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Jacques Tuyisenge and Shafik Batambuze on the suspension list.

“Kindly note that coach Oktay is banned from sitting at the touchline bench and accessing the dressing rooms," confirmed a statement from Caf seen by Goal.

Shakava is out of the first leg after he received two cautions in two different matches while Batambuze, Rwandan striker Tuyisenge, and Wendo, will all miss the two legs of the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, keeper Peter Odhiambo has been cleared to feature in the match.