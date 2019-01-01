Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: The title is now coming home after Sofapaka win

K’Ogalo seem destined to retain the Kenyan Premier League crown after managing to bring down Batoto ba Mungu on Sunday

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that his side are close to claiming a third successive Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

K’Ogalo roared to a 2-0 win against closest challengers to take their lead at the summit of the 18-team KPL table to 10 points.

Second half goals from Samuel Onyango and Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge were enough to help Gor Mahia seal a double against Batoto ba Mungu.

And speaking to Goal after the vital win at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Oktay says the team is now within a touching distance of retaining the 2018/19 title.

“We are almost there, we are very close to the title, very close but we must win our next two matches to be very sure. What I am very sure is that the next two wins will bring the trophy back home,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Honestly speaking, Sofapaka were the better side in the first half but after the pep talk during the break, my players turned the game around with exactly what I asked them to do.

Article continues below

“My players are very clever, I have very clever players in my squad and when I tell them what to do, I don’t have to repeat it again.

"They follow instructions well and I don’t need to speak twice and that is how we managed to bring down Sofapaka."

Gor Mahia will face and AFC in their next two KPL matches, and will fancy their chances of winning the title against Ingwe.