Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay targets huge win against New Star of Cameroon

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row against New Star

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has urged his charges to get a huge win against New Star on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup for the second season in a row when they host the Cameroonian side in the first leg at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Turkish coach is now confident that a good win at home will give Gor Mahia an advantage going into the return leg set for Douala on January 22.

“We have a good chance as we start at home and I want my players to use the chances they will create so that we can get a convincing result to take to Doula. I have noticed that New Star are a good side while playing at home than away hence the reason we need to win with a big margin at home.”

Oktay is also confident that they will still get a positive result despite missing key players Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango, who are both suspended. “We have enough quality to help us get the result we want and I am not worried. Our aim is to make it to the group stages and we will do our best to achieve that.”

Gor Mahia dropped to the competition after losing to Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Caf Champions League on the away goal rule.